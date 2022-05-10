The latest study by the Generation & Talent Observatory: “Generational Health and Well-being in the Workplace”, carried out with the European University as an academic partner and HR Criteria as a technical partner, it has marked the main theme of our HR Forum program this season on Capital Radio by Francisco García Cabello, Founder and CEO of Human Resources Forum together with the Generation and Talent Observatory.

Susanna Toril, Director of People and Wellbeing ENAGÁS, began in the first place with an opinion on the study of health and well-being in the generations. «The study adds a multidisciplinary look at the health of each generation and has a perspective of all the protagonists. For us, the information it provides us is a guarantee of success to modulate our health programs and to be able to work in the perspective that we want».

For her part, Elena Cascante, managing partner of the Generation and Talent Observatory, stated that the study helps to “make a diagnosis with scientific rigor”. “We believe that this research comes to contribute different relevant areas to enhance people’s health.” Making it clear that from the first moment, they have had to listen and work on the perspectives of human resources, understanding what is the prioritization of the health of the five generations.

After the first part of the programConcepcion Martin de Bustamante, Former president of AESPLA and member of the Committee of Experts on Health and Welfare Intergenerational emphasized health as the main focus. “The study comes to provide what motivations and interests the workers have” when making policies on health and well-being. Likewise, Bustamante explained that the model makes it clear that health has always been worked on but before it was not so conscious within organizations.

Finally, the broadcast concluded with the intervention of, Peter Pomaresretired and volunteer SECOT. “There is no doubt that physical health is very important, but there is another health that is more difficult to treat, which is mental health. From SECOT, we did a job on the transition from working life to retirement (…) and we realized that mental health influences people» .

Listen to the full program here: