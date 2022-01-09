Generous Keanu Reeves: Bring everyone to the preview of Matrix Resurrections – Magazine

The actor Keanu Reeves he is a much loved character also because he is generous like few others: the latest act of selfless kindness was to invite a lot of people to preview ‘Matrix Resurrections’ covering all expenses. That is, he paid for a private flight, hotel accommodation, tickets to the premiere and even a post-screening brunch, as well as other unspecified gifts. Benefiting from this treatment were relatives and close friends, his team of representatives (agent, manager, spokesperson, etc.) and a number of professionals who helped him reprise his role as Neo in Lana Wachowski’s film: stuntmen, trainers, hair and makeup experts and so on. And when the Hollywood Reporter magazine asked him why he did it, he simply replied, “It’s nice to share your experiences and your life.”

The great generosity of Keanu Reeves

A generosity of which Keanu Reeves does not boast and which he does not use as promotional material for his person and which therefore often comes out after some time, as a testimony of those who have enjoyed it. In this case it was Chad Stahelski, Neo’s stunt double in the ‘Matrix’ trilogy and later moved behind the camera to direct Keanu Reeves in the ‘John Wick’ saga (of which he is editing chapter 4, due out in 2023).

Among other gestures of generosity, we remember the time he gave Harley Davidson motorcycles to members of the ‘Matrix Reloaded’ stunt team, or when he donated gods Rolex Submariner to the ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ team. Without forgetting the constant millionaire donations made to charity and never bragging about it.

