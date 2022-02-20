Genesis and Miriam disappeared in Mazatlan; they have been looking for them since February 12

Through the Amber Alert and the Alba Protocol, search forms were issued for the prompt location of Míriam Lizbeth Juárez Rodríguez, 16 years old, and Génesis Alexia Osuna Calderón, 18, who are disappeared since last February 12, in Mazatlan.

Both young women left their homes in the La Cantera subdivision at approximately noon on February 12 and since then they have had no communication with their relatives who have been desperately searching for them since that day.

The Amber Alert search file indicates that Genesis Alexia, 16 years old, was wearing a black shirt, blue denim shorts and red and white tennis shoes at the time of her disappearance.

It is also specified that he is 1.50 meters tall, robust complexion, light brown hair and white complexion.

Míriam Lizbeth N., 18, was wearing a short-sleeved black blouse, torn blue denim pants, and black tennis shoes.

Regarding his physical appearance, it was reported that he is 1.60 tall, robust, short black hair, dark brown eyes and light brown complexion.

The State Attorney General’s Office made available the telephone numbers (800) 8-90-90-92 and (667) 7-16-70-90 for any information that helps to find their whereabouts, since it is feared that they could be in danger.