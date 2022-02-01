Genesis code the plot of the film on Rai 4 tonight Tuesday 1st February





Codice Genesi the film on Rai 4 tonight Tuesday 1 February against Sanremo, plot and trailer

Tuesday 1 February on Rai 4 the film will air Genesis Code as an alternative to the Sanremo Festival. The film opens the channel’s Action Heroes cycle with cult titles from the genre and famous actors. Codice Genesi is an unmissable action-thriller in a post-apocalyptic setting starring star Denzel Washington.

The film was released in 2010 and grossed 2.9 million euros in Italy, 94.8 million dollars in the US 157 million internationally. The film is directed by Albert and Allen Hughes written by Gary Whitta.

Genesis Code the plot of the film on Rai 4

The Genesis Code plot broadcast tonight on Rai 4 brings us inside the eddies of a post apocalyptic action-thriller in which the protagonist played by Denzel Washington is immersed. We are in 2043, 30 years have passed since the last war that decimated humanity and made America inhospitable, the warrior Eli travels alone keeping a precious secret. He wants to walk to the west coast and demonstrates his fighting skills on the way.

In search of water he arrives in an abandoned town controlled by the boss Carnegie who wants to keep the city standing thanks to a certain book he is looking for. Carnegie would like to host this cultured stranger like him but Eli refuses and the boss would like his daughter Solara to try to circumvent Eli, who however resists and invites the girl to pray together with this mysterious book that he carries with him, the Bible.

Where can I find it in streaming

If you have not arrived in front of the TV in time, if you want to see it in alternative mode to TV, the film is live streaming on RaiPlay, but we do not know if and for how long it will remain on demand. Genesis Code it is both in the Netflix and Prime Video catalogs and can also be rented and / or purchased on Apple Tv, Chili, Rakuten Tv, Google Play / You Tube.

The trailer

The cast

Denzel Washington: Eli

Gary Oldman: Carnegie

Mila Kunis: Solara

Ray Stevenson: Redridge

Jennifer Beals: Claudia

Evan Jones: Martz

Joe Pingue: Hoyt

Frances de la Tour: Martha

Michael Gambon: George

Tom Waits: Engineer

