Genesis raises $ 431 million for Bitcoin mining

Genesis Digital Assets, the industrial giant of Bitcoin mining, has raised $ 431 million in funding to expand its business in the United States and Nordic countries.

It is one of the larger rounds of financing of the mining sector that never happened, led by Paradigm, one of the crypto investment companies that also supports Coinbase and FTX.

Genesis Digital Assets is the largest funding round

According to reported, the $ 431 million funding round, led by Paradigm, also included other famous names in the investment space.

NYDIG, Stoneridge, FTX, Ribbit, Electric Capital, Skybridge are just a few, with also Kingsway Capital, which had already invested $ 125 million in the previous funding round in 2021.

As part of the funding round, Matt Huang, co-founder and Managing Partner of Paradigm, joined the board of directors of Genesis Digital Assets.

About that, Huang commented:

“Over the course of nearly a decade, the GDA team has built what we consider to be the most impressive bitcoin mining operation in the world. They have everything they need to continue to scale their operations and make bitcoin mining even more efficient, and we are thrilled to support their mission. “

Genesis Digital Assets and the objectives in mining

The mining industry giant also described its current mining capabilities and the goals it intends to achieve.

In practice, starting this September 2021, the capacity of the Genesis Digital Assets data center is over 170 megawatts, which results in a total hashrate greater than 3.3 Exahashes (EH / s), which is more than 2.4% of global bitcoin mining hashrate.

The company adds that another 8.6 Exahashes (EH / s) will go online over the next 12 months, ed by the end of 2023, Genesis Digital Assets expects to achieve a capacity of over 1.4 gigawatts.

About that, Marco Streng, CEO and co-founder of Genesis Digital Assets left a comment:

“As we work towards our goal of bringing 1.4 gigawatts online by 2023, the capital raised from this round will be used to expand our bitcoin mining operations to locations where theclean energy is easily accessible. We are thrilled to have strategic investors on board and look forward to fulfilling our mission together ”.

The question of green bitcoin mining

In the Genesis Digital Assets release there is no reference to the issue of green or sustainable bitcoin mining. In Streng’s commentary, he talks about places where clean energy is easily accessible.

Nothing to do with hers Blockstream competitor which at the beginning of this month has announced its partnership with the multinational investment bank, Macquarie Group Limited just for carry out alternative and, above all, renewable Bitcoin mining projects.

In this sense, Blockstream’s goal would be precisely that of build a new infrastructure based on “green” energies.

About that, Samson Mow, Blockstream’s CSO, had also stated during a ‘interview with CNBC that “Bitcoin is always sustainable”, also stating that all people’s concerns about the consumption and waste of energy for BTC mining are “out of place”.