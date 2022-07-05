Genesis Rodríguez and the pact of love with his father, Puma Rodríguez, is demonstrated in this VIDEO

The actress Genesis Rodriguez The 34-year-old lives a great professional present due to the premiere of the third season of the series ‘Umbrella Academy’ on Netflix. In this production, she plays Sloane, a woman with superpowers who can defy the law of gravity.

The truth is that the youngest daughter of the Puma Rodriguez He has made an important journey in the world of acting and came to succeed in Hollywood. For this, she did not need the fame of her father, but whenever they can, they both publicly demonstrate the love they have for each other.

Now in the midst of promoting the third season of Umbrella Academy, Genesis Rodriguez I honor his roots in a brief interview in which he confessed several of his intimacies, such as his favorite food. She assured that she is a fan of Venezuelan arepas and her stuffing is one of her favorite preparations.

Genesis Rodriguez. Source: Terra archive

Regarding his Cuban gastronomic tastes, something he inherited from his mother, the model Carolina Pérez, Genesis Rodriguez He pointed out that the palomilla steak with rice, beans, sweet plantains and some tostones is what he likes the most. When asked about her musical tastes, the actress was surprised.

Genesis Rodriguez She began to explain that she is a fan of Gloria Stefan, Buena Vista Social Club, Orquesta Aragon de Cuba and Celia Cruz, but when they asked her about Venezuela, she said: “In the country there is only one person I could give credit to and his name is Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez who is also my father, otherwise it would be unfair”.