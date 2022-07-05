Entertainment

Genesis Rodríguez and the pact of love with his father, Puma Rodríguez, is demonstrated in this VIDEO

The actress Genesis Rodriguez The 34-year-old lives a great professional present due to the premiere of the third season of the series ‘Umbrella Academy’ on Netflix. In this production, she plays Sloane, a woman with superpowers who can defy the law of gravity.

The truth is that the youngest daughter of the Puma Rodriguez He has made an important journey in the world of acting and came to succeed in Hollywood. For this, she did not need the fame of her father, but whenever they can, they both publicly demonstrate the love they have for each other.

