Genesis Rodríguez, daughter of ‘El Puma’, fell in love with her debut in “The Umbrella Academy”

caused a tremendous stir Genesis Rodriguez after becoming ehe new signing of the entertainment giant, Netflixfor the third season of the series “The Umbrella Academy”.

And it is that the actress, who is the daughter of the Venezuelan singer José Luis Rodríguez, better known as ‘El Puma’, joined this story to give life to ‘Sloane’, the love of Luther (Tom Hopper) and embark on a series of adventures that will keep audiences agape.

Proof of this is the most recent Instagram post of the famous, because in a carousel of eight images he gave a little taste of what he experienced during the recordings of the series.

“The first of the curated selection. More to come…”Génesis Rodríguez wrote to accompany the album of images where she is seen with her castmates and with her character’s own outfit in the series.

However, she was not the only one to show her happiness at joining the successful project, as her father, ‘El Puma’ Rodríguez, He dedicated a few words to him in which he showed his facet as a proud father for his achievements.

“Today is the World Premiere of the third season of #UmbrellaAcademy on @netflix @netflixlat. How proud to see you there my girl @genirodriguez #Geni. I’m now a fan of #Number5 #Sloane @umbrellaacad,” reads the post she made from her Instagram profile.

