Genesis Rodríguez, daughter of El Puma, in a Netflix series

The Umbrella Academy, the superhero series released in 2019, arrives in its third season from Netflix with the participation of Genesis Rodriguez, who for the first time appears in a cast of a production with a global reach that monopolizes the first places of preference in various countries of the world.

On this occasion, the Miami actress, youngest daughter of José Luis Rodríguez, El Puma, assumes the role of Sloane, a member of the Sparrow Academy with the ability to manipulate the force of gravity at will. From the first episodes, the audience will follow in the footsteps of this romantic dreamer, eager to see the world beyond her surroundings, who despite feeling tied to her family will fulfill her plans above any obstacle.

Trained at the Strasberg Theater and Film Institute, Genesis’s career includes the telenovelas Prisionera (2004), Dame chocolate (2007) and Doña Bárbara (2008). She also appeared in the series Entourage (2004) and in the films Man on a Ledge (2012) and What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012).

Genesis Rodriguez as the character of Sloane in ‘The Umbrella Academy’. (Courtesy Latin Icons)

From Los Angeles, where she is making her way into the Anglo-Saxon market, the actress spoke with the Nuevo Herald about her new job, the presence of Latinos in Hollywood and, of course, about the teachings of her famous father.

What are you most attracted to about Sloane?

“What I like most about the character is her sweetness and the superpower that allows her to manipulate gravity. Sloane is a very light girl with very nice feelings and a big heart. But what attracts me most about her is that she always chooses the path of peace to avoid any confrontation”.

What have you learned from her?

“Precisely that, the way to resort to the route of love to avoid problems. As for my work in the series, I have learned to work with a team of people who want to collaborate and respect the work of the colleague. It’s like forming a basketball team or any other sport, in which respect and mutual support prevail.”

What has been the biggest challenge that Sloane has presented to you?

“On an acting level, the character has not presented me with great challenges. But physically I had to learn to ‘fly’ and ‘float’ using special effects. I really can’t deny that it was a really fun experience.”

To what do you attribute that the series has reached its third season with such success?

“Because many families identify with the story because no family is perfect. And in the particular case of this one, it is about a group that wants to save the world and itself in a very funny way”.

Is there any resemblance between Sloane and other characters you’ve played?

“Of course. I am always chosen to play very sweet characters, but this time the character of Sloane is the sweetest of all that I have embodied.

What are the contributions you have made to the character?

“The main one has been to lend him my soul and my Caribbean body. I must admit that many of Sloane’s reactions are mine.

What has been the moment that has marked a before and after in your career?

“Without a doubt, my work in The Umbrella Academy. The fact of participating in a Netflix series allows my work to reach everywhere. I feel very excited thinking about what will happen to my career after all this.”

Who has been the person who has most influenced your training as an artist?

“Obviously my dad. From him I have learned ethics and professionalism at work. Despite the fact that he is an icon, he is a humble man who I have never seen deny anyone a photo or an autograph. Without a doubt, he is my biggest inspiration.”

How do you see the future of Latino actors who want to break into English-language film and television? Have you ever felt discriminated against for being Latina?

“I do not deny that sometimes I have felt discriminated against. It is very difficult to break the schemes and the opinions formed about us. I think part of the problem is that there are hardly any Latinos behind the scenes. The more producers, writers and directors there are, this problem will be solved, because it is difficult to explain to an Anglo-Saxon how we are and everything we mean”.

What is your big dream?

“My big dream is about to come true. It is a dream that I only share with God. I never stop dreaming. The day I stop doing it, I will stop living. What I am living now is part of that dream.”