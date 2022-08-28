Entertainment

Genesis Rodríguez, daughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez, paralyzed the network in a bathing suit

Genesis Rodriguez is that of the daughter of the Cuban model Carolina Pérez and the Venezuelan singer Jose Luis Rodriguez. Despite the nationalities of her parents, she was born in Miami, Florida, where she began studying acting and decided to change the path of music for that of the tables and stages.

Genesis catapulted to international fame with his participation in the popular Netflix series “Umbrella Academy”. A few days ago, they announced on the networks that there will be a fourth season but it is not yet known what will happen to the future of the character of Sloane, played by the daughter of the Cougar.

