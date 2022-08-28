Genesis Rodríguez, daughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez, paralyzed the network in a bathing suit

Genesis Rodriguez is that of the daughter of the Cuban model Carolina Pérez and the Venezuelan singer Jose Luis Rodriguez. Despite the nationalities of her parents, she was born in Miami, Florida, where she began studying acting and decided to change the path of music for that of the tables and stages.

Genesis catapulted to international fame with his participation in the popular Netflix series “Umbrella Academy”. A few days ago, they announced on the networks that there will be a fourth season but it is not yet known what will happen to the future of the character of Sloane, played by the daughter of the Cougar.

this past friday, Genesis He shared some photos on his Instagram account, where he already has almost a million followers. From there, she posed wearing a lime green two-piece swimsuit. She also accompanied her beach look with sunglasses and a hat, which gave her a chic touch.

Genesis Rodriguez. Source: Instagram @genirodriguez

“Hello mom” wrote in the caption in the images where her boyfriend, the American television and film actor Brian Geraghty, appears in the background. Although they are not shown together much, they have been a couple since 2020. The daughter of the Cougar she met her boyfriend on the set of The Fugitive. It is very few times that the Venezuelan-American actress shares content with him.

Genesis Rodriguez and Brian Geraghty. Source: Instagram @genirodriguez

On this occasion, the publication exceeded 80,000 likes, among which was the famous singer. It also garnered about 430 comments. “You’re making fun of me”, “Really a baby” and “How cute genius!!” were some of the main messages from his fans.