Genesis Rodríguez, daughter of Puma, raises the temperature in a tight swimsuit

From the marriage of José Luis Rodríguez, known worldwide as El Puma and the former model born in Cuba, Carolina Pérez was born, in 1987, the actress Génesis Rodríguez, who over time is consolidated like her father in what she knows best and leave aside the label of daughter of …, to succeed.

While Génesis Rodríguez continues to promote her acting career in the United States, where she has lived since she was born 37 years ago, El Puma continues to add experiences where she is a tremendous artist. Recently, the Venezuelan is part of the jury of the reality show Canta Conmigo Ahora, which is broadcast from Argentine television to the world.

Genesis Rodríguez posing. Source: Instagram.

Sing With Me Now has several figures in its extensive jury. Among the most prominent are, in addition to the father of Genesis Rodriguez to Cristian Castro, who has taken all the flashes for leaving part of his routine to travel to South America to record the programs.

Between Puma Rodríguez and Cristian Castro there would not be the best of relationships due to clashes of envy on the part of one of the most consecrated artists in history and became the great figure of the jury staff. We are talking about El Puma, which, if true, would be repeating fights for reasons that are difficult to understand, like the ones he has with the sisters of Genesis and his ex-wife.

Although it does not influence the career of Genesis Rodriguez, this matter of his father must have the youngest of his three daughters expectantly. But while El Puma solves her problems, the young woman continues to show on social networks that she is one of the most beautiful women in the world. She recently appeared on Instagram in a green swimsuit that added more than 55 thousand likes in less than half a day.