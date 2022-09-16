Genesis Rodríguez, daughter of “Puma”, thought of taking her own life after a sexual abuse scandal in 2004

Genesis Rodriguezdaughter of singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’was about to take his own life after a sexual abuse scandal that he experienced more than fifteen years ago, according to the Venezuelan producer himself.

It was in 2004 when the artists faced strong controversy, as it came to light that the actress had allegedly been abused by fellow actor Mauricio Islas when they worked together on the telenovela “Prisionera”, which premiered that same year. Also in the cast was Gaby Spanic, Gabriel Porras, Diana Quijano, among others.

Some media pointed out that Islas and Rodríguez had started a love relationship, despite the fact that she was 18 and he was 31, it was even mentioned that the villain of the telenovela admitted that he had relations with the young woman at that time, but with consent. .

After the accusations made by “El Puma”, the problem advanced to the legal instances and Mauricio was detained in prison for a few days, specifically in Florida, later he paid bail to regain his freedom and the judge also declared him innocent.

The event would leave the Rodríguez family very affected, since the actor himself thought, like his daughter, to die.

In an interview with Yordi Rosado, José Luis opened his heart and said: “It was very difficult for her to get out of that hole (Genesis). People don’t know but she almost lost her life, there was an attempt to leave the body, she was devastated.”

The also actor recognized that one of the most difficult things is to forgive: “The betrayal comes from the closest part, it has to be together with you. That has already happened, we forgive, but it is so difficult.”

Despite what was happening at the time, the actress did not give up and finished the novel, which for her father represented a sign of great courage.

“That made me admire her a lot, what courage, how the girl was inside and finished the soap opera she was doing, then she completely collapsed,” she confessed.

Genesis is currently triumphing in Hollywood with productions such as “On the edge of the abyss”, “My Father’s House”, “What to Expect When You’re Waiting”, The Last Challenge, “Identity Thief”, among others.