Genesis Rodríguez inherited a taste for a Venezuelan dish that El Puma also loves

Recently the actress and model Génesis Rodríguez shone on the screens of Netflix with her character of Sloane Sparrow. The girl looked stunning in very tight outfits despite the fact that some of her favorite foods are completely out of her daily diet.

By: MUI KITCHEN Editorial Office August 04, 2022 1:41 p.m.

They say that the son of a cat hunts mice, but in this case it is the daughter of The Puma, Jose Luis Rodriguez, the one that has inherited the fascination for a delicious Venezuelan dish that today is a symbol of the culinary delights of that country: arepa.

The arepa is the most famous Venezuelan dish internationally.

Contrary to what we might think of an actress who must take care of her figure, Genesis Rodriguez brought out his Venezuelan part to proudly say that he loves arepas. He assures that what he enjoys most about this food made from precooked corn flour is that he can fill it with anything and it will always taste great.

But the actress and model also confessed that she feels a great love for Cuban food, a product of the inheritance she has from her mother, the former Cuban model. carmen perez. From the island food, Genesis chooses the congri with moth steak and some plantain chips.

All these preferences were revealed by the girl herself through her social network accounts, in which she accumulates more than 800 thousand followers. the fame of Genesis Rodriguez has multiplied after the resounding success of the third season of The Umbrella Academy.

The star of The Umbrella Academy has some pretty strong culinary tastes for a model.

In this way, Genesis Rodriguez pays homage to the land of his two fathers, that of the Venezuelan Jose Luis Rodriguezand that of the Cuban carmen perez. The girl is the youngest daughter of the singer and she has carved out her own career without having to be in the shadow of her father.