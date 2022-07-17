Genesis Rodriguez shines in “The Umbrella Academy”

The third season of “The Umbrella Academy” premiered on June 12 and today, more than 15 days after being installed on Netflix screens, it is still among the top 10 trends on the streaming platform, thanks to the addictive plot and the spectacular performances of its cast, where the actress Génesis Rodríguez shines.

((Warning: this news contains spoilers))

After stopping the end of the world in 1963, those of the Umbrella Academy return to the present to resume their lives but they found themselves in their house with Sparrow Academy, seven superheroes who did fulfill the objective that Reginald Hargreeves entrusted to them as children and who did not those of the umbrella fulfilled: keeping the city where they live safe.

While they are admired by ordinary citizens, they are arrogant to the core, hate each other, and subjugate their father to such an extent that they keep him doped up.

It is precisely his attitude that causes a violent clash with our protagonists, who end up humiliated and defeated. But this first meeting is the starting point of the idyll between Sloane and Luther, whose eyes shine as soon as they exchange their first glances.

Dreamy, sensual and, above all, powerful, Genesis gets under Sloane’s skin to exploit the force of gravity at will. However, she stands out more for being the only one from The Sparrow Academy to come out alive from the new end of the world caused by the Kugelblitz (to understand what it is, you will have to watch the series).

The truth is that the character of El Puma’s daughter is one of the most outstanding in this third round of episodes. Her short but intense romance with Luther and her anger after the murder of her beloved open the door to discovering her enormous superpower and the reasons why she stretched her role like gum.

With the last chapter of this Netflix production, many questions remain: What happened to the attributes of the characters? How did Reginald Hargreeves create a financial empire? How did Abigail Hargreeves survive? And last but not least, what happened to Sloaen?

We must wait for the red N company to get down to work with the fourth season of the series to answer these questions and, of course, for many others to arise.

The truth is that in “The Umbrella Academy” we see a Genesis Rodríguez totally different from the one that has been seen before in other productions, both in the telenovelas “Dame chocolate” and “Doña Bárbara” as well as in higher billing Hollywood films, among which can be counted “Hours” (which starred with Paul Walker) and “Run All Night” (whose casting was led by Liam Neeson).