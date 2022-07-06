Genesis Rodríguez shows how united she is with her father and her roots in an interview – Publimetro México

Genesis Rodríguez is part of the cast of the third season of the series “Umbrella Academy” for Netflix, and as a result of its premiere, she is giving a series of interviews.

In one of them, the actress showed how close she is to her father and her roots by revealing some things about her life. She is the daughter of the Venezuelan singer, José Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodríguez, and is currently 34 years old, she grew up in Miami and her mother is Cuban.

When it was his turn to talk about his favorite food, he quickly replied that Venezuelan arepas because they can be filled with almost anything: “Venezuelan arepas are one of my favorite foods.”

But she also confessed that she is a fan of Cuban food, which is why she loves the palomilla steak with rice, beans, sweet plantains and some tostones, and that she usually eats it when she is very hungry.

When asked about her musical taste, Génesis Rodríguez said that she likes Gloria Stefan, the Aragon Orchestra of Cuba, the Buena Vista Social Club and Celia Cruz.

After they asked if she liked any Venezuelan singer, to which she replied: “In the country there is only one person to whom I could give credit and his name is José Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodríguez who is also my father, if not would be unfair.”

Showing that the love and admiration he feels for him is very great. In fact, many consider that Genesis Rodríguez is the favorite daughter of the Venezuelan singer, since he always mentions her in any interview he does with her.

And the same is usually done by Génesis Rodríguez with him, and despite having started her career as a soap opera actress thanks to the connections of ‘El Puma’, the truth is that she single-handedly forged her way to Hollywood.