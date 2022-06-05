Genesis Rodríguez shows why she is one of the most beautiful women in the world

Genesis Rodriguez is a 34-year-old American actress who is succeeding in Hollywood. After an important career in Latin America starring in several soap operas, the daughter of Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez She is enjoying her life and showed why she is one of the most beautiful women of all.

The renowned actress began her career when she was just a teenager, participating in outstanding soap operas such as ‘Prisionera’ or ‘Doña Bárbara’. When she was 2 years old, her parents sent her to an acting school and that allowed her to venture into this field. Also, Genesis He has the ability to speak two languages, on the one hand, English, because he grew up in Miami and was born in the United States, and Spanish, because of his Latin roots.

Genesis Rodríguez, is the youngest daughter of Puma Rodríguez. Source Instagram @genirodriguez

The daughter of Puma Rodríguez was involved in a sexual scandal when she was 17 years old and was part of the cast of ‘Prisionera’. At that time, the Venezuelan singer found out that his daughter, Genesis who was a minor, had had relations with the actor Mauricio Islas, but would have been a victim of abuse. For this, the actor was separated from the soap opera and the case went to trial, where he was later acquitted.

Genesis Rodriguez Through his social networks, where he accumulates more than 600 thousand followers, he is in charge of uploading images of what he does with his life. In recent days, the youngest daughter of Puma posted some photos in a bikini showing off her figure and where she ended up raising the temperature. The actress is enjoying her vacation on the beaches of Baja California and showed why she is one of the women in the world.

Genesis Rodríguez showed why she is one of the beautiful women in the world from the beach. Source Instagram @genirodriguez

the daughter of Puma Rodriguez He had an important appearance in a renowned American series such as ‘Law and Order: SVU’ where he appeared in two episodes. Her first role in the best cinema in the world was starring in ‘Hours’, which was very special because it was the last film in which Paul Walker acted, who would also have been the lover of Genesis.