Genesis Rodríguez stuns on the net with these artistic photos and confirms why she is the favorite daughter of Puma Rodríguez

The actress Genesis Rodriguez 35 years old is the youngest daughter of the renowned Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez but I don’t need his fame to make his way into the entertainment world and make his own career. She started out on camera when she was a 15-year-old teenager and hasn’t stopped since.

Today Genesis Rodriguez He is on everyone’s lips for his great performance in the star Netflix series called ‘Umbrella Academy’ and is also very popular on social networks where he accumulates more than 900 thousand followers who do not lose track of any of his movements.

For them, Genesis Rodriguez shares photos of her best looks and poses as she has become a fashion and beauty benchmark on the little camera social network but also lets her fans spy on her family moments with her dad Puma Rodriguez and his mother Carolina Pérez.

Genesis Rodriguez. Source: instagram @elizabethmua

Also Genesis Rodriguez He shares his work news and previews of his productions with his fans through his feed. But this time the youngest daughter of the Puma Rodriguez and with the only one that has a dialogue and a good relationship, it is news for a quite artistic photographic production in which it demonstrates all its beauty.

Genesis Rodriguez. Source: instagram @elizabethmua

The photos were shared by the professional Elizabeth Mua but they immediately went viral. in them Genesis Rodriguez poses with a green satin micro top and matching palazzo pants, two of the garments that are imposed this season. the daughter of Puma Rodriguez It reveals her flat abdomen and the look highlights her worked silhouette while revealing all her beauty.