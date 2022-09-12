Genesis Rodríguez, the daughter of ‘El Puma’ almost took her own life

In 2004, the family of José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma” was involved in a scandal, as it was said that his daughter, Genesis, was a victim of abuse by the actor Mauricio Islas.

This would have happened when they were both part of the soap opera prisonerin which they worked together with Gabriela spanicDiana Quijano and Gabriel Porras to name a few.

When all this happened, Genesis was 17 years old and Mauricio Islas was 31. According to what different media report, at that time the villain of the telenovela accepted that he had sexual relations with the daughter of José Luis Rodríguez, although he said everything was with consent.

The singer, when he found out everything that happened, denounced the actor, who was arrested and spent a few days in prison; To regain his freedom, it is known that he had to pay a bail of a few thousand dollars.

The trial took place in Florida and the judge determined that Mauricio Islas was innocent, for which the famous man was free of charges and to this day states that he is innocent, otherwise he would be in prison.

José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma” says his daughter tried to take his own life after scandal

In an interview with Yordi Rosado, José Luis Rodríguez spoke about what happened to his daughter after the scandal with Mauricio Islas, Well, he said it was very difficult for Genesis to get out of the “hole” in which he found himself; for he even he wanted to take his own life.

“It took a lot for him to get out of that hole. People don’t know but almost lost his life there was an attempt to leave the body, she was devastated”, commented.

The singer remembers that his daughter had a hard time getting ahead after what happened, which he defines as a scoundrel, something very stupid.

“When you open the part of your house to someone who changed their clothes to go somewhere… the betrayal comes from the closest part, it has to be with you. That has already happened, we forgive, but it is so difficult to forgive, “ said.

José Luis admitted that something he greatly admired about his daughter was the value it had Well, although she was devastated by everything that happened, she had the courage to finish the novel, despite the fact that everyone believed that she would resign.

“That made me admire her a lot, what courage, how the girl was inside and finished the soap opera she was doing, then she completely collapsed,” external.

The interpreter of songs like I have the right to you and Owner of nothing, He admitted that it was one of the most difficult moments of his life and that it was difficult for them to get out of there as a family, but today his daughter is better than ever and succeeding in Hollywood.

