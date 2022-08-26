Entertainment

Genesis Rodríguez, the daughter of the Puma, out of the 4th season of ‘The Umbrella Academy’?

Photo of James James10 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read

The acclaimed Netflix series ‘The Umbrella Academy’ It has just announced its fourth season on social networks and one of the characters that stood out the most in the third installment was that of Genesis Rodriguez, the youngest daughter of Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez.

“Family reunion. We embark on a fourth and final adventure of “The Umbrella Academy”Netflix wrote on their social media accounts and fans of the story were immediately excited by the news. Now it only remains to know the confirmation of the cast of this new edition and thus know if Genesis Rodriguez is part of it.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James10 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read

Related Articles

Shakira finally balances the truth: “I never wanted to marry Gerard Pique because…”

16 seconds ago

“Brad Pitt still cares about Angelina Jolie and wants her to be happy,” says an anonymous source

5 mins ago

With Elton John, Britney signs a lukewarm return to music

11 mins ago

Dead City is the title of Negan and Maggie’s series

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button