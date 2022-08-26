Genesis Rodríguez, the daughter of the Puma, out of the 4th season of ‘The Umbrella Academy’?

The acclaimed Netflix series ‘The Umbrella Academy’ It has just announced its fourth season on social networks and one of the characters that stood out the most in the third installment was that of Genesis Rodriguez, the youngest daughter of Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez.

“Family reunion. We embark on a fourth and final adventure of “The Umbrella Academy”Netflix wrote on their social media accounts and fans of the story were immediately excited by the news. Now it only remains to know the confirmation of the cast of this new edition and thus know if Genesis Rodriguez is part of it.

Related news

Until now, Genesis Rodriguez who accumulates almost a million followers from all latitudes who do not lose track of him, has not spoken about it, which increases the intrigue of his fans. The character of Sloane who played the daughter of the Puma in the last edition is a superhero who defies the laws of gravity.

The Netflix ad. Source: instagram @netflixlat

In one of the final scenes of the third season of ‘The Umbrella Academy‘ Sloane is the only one to go missing, causing Luther great desperation to find his wife. fans of Genesis Rodriguez They assure that it is very likely that she is alive but in another place or timeline.

Sloane. Source: instagram @genirodriguez

The discussion on social networks is currently going through three hypotheses about the future of Sloane, a character played by Genesis Rodriguez. One is that Sloane is “reset” in the fourth installment, another option is that Sir Reginald Hargreeves takes Sloan prisoner and the last is that her character dies. Let’s wait!