Entertainment

Genesis Rodríguez, the youngest daughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez, revealed unpublished images about Umbrella Academy 3

Photo of James James43 mins ago
0 32 1 minute read

The Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez The 79-year-old maintains a tense relationship with his two eldest daughters, Liliana and Lilibeth, and the only one he refers to with great pride and admiration on social media is Genesis Rodriguez, his minor heiress product of his second marriage with Carolina Pérez.

The Puma Rodriguez he is very proud of his daughter’s career Genesis Rodriguez as an actress and thanks to that today she triumphs in Hollywood. Now she has just released the third season of the Netflix series called ‘Umbrella Academy’ in which she has a leading role.

Source link

Photo of James James43 mins ago
0 32 1 minute read

Related Articles

“The Umbrella Academy”: Genesis Rodríguez, the daughter of “El Puma” Rodríguez who stands out in the Netflix series

1 min ago

Christian Nodal tried to commit suicide and his grandmother saved his life

10 mins ago

As Kim Kardashian is right, the day you try these leggings you will never wear jeans again

12 mins ago

Did Shakira put walls in her house to get away from Gerard Piqué and her parents? – International Soccer – Sports

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button