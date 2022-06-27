Genesis Rodríguez, the youngest daughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez, revealed unpublished images about Umbrella Academy 3

The Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez The 79-year-old maintains a tense relationship with his two eldest daughters, Liliana and Lilibeth, and the only one he refers to with great pride and admiration on social media is Genesis Rodriguez, his minor heiress product of his second marriage with Carolina Pérez.

The Puma Rodriguez he is very proud of his daughter’s career Genesis Rodriguez as an actress and thanks to that today she triumphs in Hollywood. Now she has just released the third season of the Netflix series called ‘Umbrella Academy’ in which she has a leading role.

Genesis Rodriguez and behind the scenes of the Umbrella Academy. Source: instagram @genirodriguez

The last post of Puma Rodriguez is from a few days ago is dedicated to her daughter Genesis and says: “Today is the World premiere of the third season of #UmbrellaAcademy on @netflix @netflixlat. How proud to see you there my girl @genirodriguez #Geni. Now I’m a fan of #Number5 #Sloane @umbrellaacad.”

The truth is that the premiere of this new season in which Genesis Rodriguez occupies the role of Sloane is all the rage on the streaming platform and the same actress shared on her instagram feed where she accumulates more than 700 thousand followers from all latitudes, some behind-the-scenes photos of the recording.

“The first of the curated selection. More to come…” he wrote. Genesis Rodriguez on her instagram feed along with an album containing 8 postcards in which the daughter of the Puma Rodriguez poses with her castmates and in her character’s attire from the series. Beautifull!.