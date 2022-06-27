Entertainment

Genesis Rodríguez, the youngest daughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez, revealed unpublished images about Umbrella Academy 3

The Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez The 79-year-old maintains a tense relationship with his two eldest daughters, Liliana and Lilibeth, and the only one he refers to with great pride and admiration on social media is Genesis Rodriguez, his minor heiress product of his second marriage with Carolina Pérez.

The Puma Rodriguez he is very proud of his daughter’s career Genesis Rodriguez as an actress and thanks to that today she triumphs in Hollywood. Now she has just released the third season of the Netflix series called ‘Umbrella Academy’ in which she has a leading role.

