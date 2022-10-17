Genesis Rodríguez, the youngest daughter of Puma, takes all eyes with a set of shirt and pants

The actress Genesis Rodriguez 35 years old is one of the artists who has had the greatest growth in recent years and is the youngest daughter of the Puma Rodriguez although she has taken it upon herself to follow her own path and not need her father’s fame to succeed with her work.

Genesis Rodriguez andn truth she is the only daughter with whom he Puma Rodriguez He has a good relationship, let us remember that with his two older daughters the confrontations do not stop despite the years. She is very active on social networks and on Instagram alone she accumulates more than 900 thousand followers who are aware of her movements.

The truth is Genesis Rodriguez She has just starred in a special edition of Elle magazine where she is part of the list of talented Latin women who will succeed in Hollywood and on Netflix. For this publication, the daughter of Puma Rodriguez surprised with a shocking photo session.

The look of Genesis Rodriguez. Source: instagram @genirodriguez

Genesis Rodriguez posed before the cameras with a delicate outfit for the change of season made up of a shirt and dress pants in a dark blue tone, this was combined with a delicate make-up, accessories and straight and loose hair with which she took all the glances in the social network of the little camera.

The group of Latinas that accompanied Genesis Rodríguez. Source: instagram @genirodriguez

“Thanks for having me @netflix @elleusa @ninagarcia I left lunch very proud of everyone! What we have achieved has not been easy. Thank you Netflix for hiring us all and giving us the opportunity to represent our community,” she wrote. Genesis Rodriguez Along with the publication in which he told how he lived this special moment.