Genesis Rodríguez, the youngest daughter of Puma, takes all eyes with a set of shirt and pants

Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 2 1 minute read

The actress Genesis Rodriguez 35 years old is one of the artists who has had the greatest growth in recent years and is the youngest daughter of the Puma Rodriguez although she has taken it upon herself to follow her own path and not need her father’s fame to succeed with her work.

Genesis Rodriguez andn truth she is the only daughter with whom he Puma Rodriguez He has a good relationship, let us remember that with his two older daughters the confrontations do not stop despite the years. She is very active on social networks and on Instagram alone she accumulates more than 900 thousand followers who are aware of her movements.

