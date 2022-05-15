Genesis Rodríguez: these are the languages ​​spoken by the daughter of José Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodríguez

Genesis Rodriguez She is the youngest daughter of José Luis, popularly known as “The ‘Puma Rodriguez”. It is the result of the relationship between the Venezuelan singer and the Cuban model, Carolina Pérez. Although hers has not been singing, she is very close to stardom, since she is dedicated to acting, where she has already reached Hollywood.

Genesis Rodriguez He has two older paternal half-sisters from his father’s first marriage. They are Liliana Rodríguez and Lilibeth Rodríguez, who are also dedicated to acting. The relationship between the three daughters of The Puma It’s not all bad, but they are estranged, because the artist has no contact with his former family.

Related news

Genesis, who was born in Miami, is 34 years old and is known for her roles in the Telemundo soap operas Prisionera, Dame chocolate and Doña Bárbara. She also, she the daughter of The Puma, is already part of the best cinema in the world, since he debuted with the film Hours. This film has double value, since it was the last film in which the actor (and apparently the actress’s lover) Paul Walker acted before his death.

Source: Instagram @genirodriguez

Genesis Rodriguez and Paul Walker were very good friends and there are rumors that they had a secret love. However, the tragic death of the Fast and Furious actor put any rumors in the background. What if, the young woman did not appear publicly until after a long time of the fateful event of her partner in Hours.

Source: Instagram @genirodriguez

Having Venezuelan and Cuban blood, and being born in an English-speaking country, has made Genesis Rodriguez speak more than one language. She speaks English and Spanish fluently. In addition, she studies others, for her professional training.