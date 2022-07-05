Genesis Rodríguez: this is the favorite food of the daughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez

The actress Genesis Rodriguez 34 years old is the youngest daughter of the Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez and currently shines on the Netflix screen for her leading role in the series ‘Umbrella Academy’ where she plays Sloane. The production is one of the most viewed on the platform.

The truth is Genesis Rodriguez She is the favorite daughter of Puma Rodriguez, He always supports her in her professional projects through social networks and mentions her in interviews whenever he can, but there are things about her that we still don’t know.

Recently Genesis Rodriguez She was encouraged to show her boyfriend, actor Brian Geraghty on the social network of the little camera and now as part of the promotion of her character in ‘Umbrella Academy’ she also revealed what her favorite food is in a short short where she tells some of her intimacies.

Genesis and Puma Rodriguez. Source: instagram @genirodriguez

“Venezuelan and Cuban pride runs deep! What flag are they representing?” wrote Genesis Rodriguez next to the clip in which at the beginning she explains the Latin origin of her parents and says that she grew up in Miami. “Venezuelan arepas are one of my favorite foods,” said the actress.

The youngest daughter of Puma Rodriguez He explains that he loves arepas because they have a lot of filling. Genesis He also commented that he is a fan of Cuban food and that the palomilla steak with rice, beans, sweet plantains and some tostones is another of the preparations he consumes when he is very hungry.

Genesis Rodriguez. Source: Terra archive

The flan and the congri, which is a recipe based on beans and rice, is also on the list of favorite foods of Genesis Rodriguez He wanted to share with his more than 800 thousand followers from all corners of the world who do not want to miss any detail of his life.