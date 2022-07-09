Genesis Rodríguez: this is the level of education of the boyfriend of the youngest daughter of Puma Rodríguez

Genesis Rodriguez 34 years old is the youngest daughter of the renowned Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez but she is also an actress and has made an important path in the artistic world to succeed in Hollywood. She currently shines in the role of Sloane in the third season of the Netflix series called ‘Umbrella Academy’.

Genesis Rodriguez She is very active on social networks where she accumulates more than 800 thousand followers from all corners of the world who do not want to miss any detail of her life. A few days ago, she was encouraged to show her crush on Instagram stories, the actor Brian Geraghty.

Apparently Brian Geraghty and Genesis Rodriguez They have been in a relationship since 2020, they met during the filming of The Fugitive and they are very reserved in their intimacy. Without going any further, when the Puma’s daughter showed her boyfriend, it was in the middle of a joke.

Just in the story that went up Genesis Rodriguezit can be seen as Brian Geraghty she wants to hit the TV screen in the middle of a fit of jealousy because she, in fiction, kisses another man. The truth is that the son-in-law of the Puma Rodriguez He is from New Jersey, in the United States and is 47 years old.

Brian Geraghty. Source: instagram @genirodriguez

The truth is that the age difference is not something important for Genesis Rodriguez who enjoys next to Brian Geraghty. The actor graduated from Toms River High School East in 1993 and then studied at the Neighborhood Playhouse School of Theater before starting his acting career in New York and eventually succeeding in Hollywood.