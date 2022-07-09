Entertainment

Genesis Rodríguez: this is the level of education of the boyfriend of the youngest daughter of Puma Rodríguez

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 51 1 minute read

Genesis Rodriguez 34 years old is the youngest daughter of the renowned Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez but she is also an actress and has made an important path in the artistic world to succeed in Hollywood. She currently shines in the role of Sloane in the third season of the Netflix series called ‘Umbrella Academy’.

Genesis Rodriguez She is very active on social networks where she accumulates more than 800 thousand followers from all corners of the world who do not want to miss any detail of her life. A few days ago, she was encouraged to show her crush on Instagram stories, the actor Brian Geraghty.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 51 1 minute read

Related Articles

Patti Smith and Debbie Harry inspired the romantic regencycore dresses of ‘Persuasion’

17 seconds ago

Shawn Mendes postpones his world tour for mental health reasons

43 seconds ago

Georgina Rodriguez, the distress message

12 mins ago

Unresolved questions left by ‘Love & Thunder’

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button