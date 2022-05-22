Genesis Rodríguez: this was the sexual scandal that the daughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez experienced when she was a minor

Genesis Rodriguezsecond-marriage daughter of Jose Luis “El Puma” Rodriguezworked in 2004 in the Telemundo telenovela ‘Prisionera’ along with top-level stars such as Gaby Spanic and Mauricio Isla. However, although her role was a success, her father denounced Isla for maintaining relations with her then minor daughter.

The Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez is the father of Genesis for his marriage to Carolina Pérez, which cost him a relationship breakup with his first wife and his two eldest daughters, Liliana and Lilibeth, as a result of the women accusing him of not being present and of preferring his third daughter, the youngest heiress .

The truth is that the interpreter has always defended his little Genesis Rodriguez above and above everything and has blindly believed in it. Although she is currently a renowned Hollywood actress and lives in Los Angeles, she makes time to travel to Miami and see her parents.

Source: Instagram @genirodriguez

Returning to the controversial situation that shook all of Mexico, we go back 18 years ago, when Puma Rodriguez found out in the middle of a medical consultation that Genesis Rodriguez She had been intimate with Mauricio Isla when she was 17 years old and he was 31. Very angry, the singer filed a police complaint and the actor was arrested despite saying that the relationship was consensual.

The case went to extremes and was taken to the courts of the United States. The Puma blindly believed in the word of Genesis Rodriguez and not the rest of the cast who spoke of consent on the spot. Finally, Isla won the trial but had serious consequences in her life such as the loss of his job and the divorce with his wife at the time.