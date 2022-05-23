Entertainment

Genesis Rodríguez: this was the sexual scandal that the daughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez experienced

Genesis Rodriguezsecond-marriage daughter of Jose Luis “El Puma” Rodriguezworked in 2004 in the Telemundo telenovela ‘Prisionera’ along with top-level stars such as Gaby Spanic and Mauricio Isla. However, although her role was a success, her father denounced Isla for maintaining relations with her then minor daughter.

The Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez is the father of Genesis for his marriage to Carolina Pérez, which cost him a relationship breakup with his first wife and his two eldest daughters, Liliana and Lilibeth, as a result of the women accusing him of not being present and of preferring his third daughter, the youngest heiress .

