Genesis Rodriguez: You Won’t Believe What Sloane’s Favorite Food From The Umbrella Academy Is

By: MUI KITCHEN Editorial Office September 13, 2022 07:35 a.m.

The actress Genesis Rodriguez 34 years old is the youngest daughter of the Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez and currently shines on the Netflix screen for his leading role in the series ‘Umbrella Academy’ where he gives life to Sloane. The production is one of the most viewed on the platform.

The truth is Genesis Rodriguez She is the favorite daughter of Puma Rodriguezhe always supports her in her professional projects through social networks and mentions her in interviews whenever he can, but there are things about her that we still don’t know.

Recently Genesis Rodriguez was encouraged to show her boyfriend, the actor Brian Geraghty on the little camera social network and now as part of the promotion of his character in ‘Umbrella Academy’ he also revealed what his favorite food is in a short short where he tells some of his intimacies.

“Venezuelan and Cuban pride runs deep! What flag are they representing?” Genesis Rodríguez wrote next to the clip in which she explains at the beginning the Latin origin of her parents and says that she grew up in Miami. “Venezuelan arepas are one of my favorite foods,” said the actress.

The youngest daughter of Puma Rodriguez He explains that he loves arepas because they have a lot of filling. Genesis also commented that she is a fan of Cuban food and that the palomilla steak with rice, beans, sweet plantains and some tostones is another of the preparations that she consumes when she is very hungry.

The flan and the congrí, which is a recipe based on beans and rice, is also on the list of favorite foods of Genesis Rodriguez He wanted to share with his more than 800 thousand followers from all corners of the world who do not want to miss any detail of his life.

With information from Earth.