Genesis sells its music rights to Concord for a staggering sum

Concord officially acquired the recording and publishing catalogs of Genesis members Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford.

Concord has just announced this important purchase, which comes a few weeks after the purchase of the HitCo catalog and approximately two months after the acquisition of the Australian publisher Native Tongue. According to Nashville-headquartered Concord, this latest deal encompasses song rights from the mentioned artists’ solo careers, as well as their appearances on Genesis albums.

Phil Collins, 71, has released 8 studio albums (and boasts 16.22 million monthly listeners on Spotify), while Tony Banks, 72, has released 6 albums to his fans in as a solo artist. As for 71-year-old Mike Rutherford, he has 11 albums to his name outside of Genesis, specifically referring to two solo projects and 9 Mike and the Mechanics albums.

Genesis itself released 15 studio albums between 1969 and 1997, and the works include well-known tracks like “Invisible Touch” and “I Can’t Dance.” Concord however clarified that “the participation of Peter Gabriel and Steve Hackett in the first Genesis albums” is “not included in the acquisition”.

As for the valuation, Concord has not publicly disclosed the precise amount it paid Genesis. Nonetheless, The Wall Street Journal reported the deal to be worth more than $300 million, making it one of the costliest song rights deals of 2022.

Of course, the exact values ​​of many other catalog sales also remain hidden from the media. But in the first nine months of the year, Justin Timberlake sold $100 million worth of intellectual property, Neil Diamond sold his catalog en masse, Jason Aldean sold $100 million, Sting sold $100 million, $300 million and, most recently, three-quarters of Avicii’s catalog was the subject of a very expensive transaction.

The Genesis members receiving a windfall from the deal did not address the deal in statements, but their “longtime” manager, Tony Smith, touted a strong relationship with Concord in his own remarks.

“Concord is one of the world leaders in music with whom we have worked for many years in the field of publishing, which we extend to the entire catalog of recordings, as well as publishing; we have been impressed with their good judgment and sensitivity to the wishes of the artists and are confident that, alongside continuing our respective relationships with record labels Warner Music and BMG, we will entrust them with future ownership of the catalogue, with the certainty that the heritage will be protected,” said Tony Smith in a 90-word sentence.

In addition to the catalog mega-sales mentioned above, 2022 has also seen a series of smaller-scale sales, including purchases of works by Future, Florida Georgia Line, Justin Bieber and Chuck D during of the month of September alone.