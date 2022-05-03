Genesis Suero, the Dominican reporter who caught the eye at the Met Gala

Last night was held Met Gala 2022 and although some of the guests did not understand the concept of this year’s theme, there was someone who grabbed all eyes, it is the Dominican Genesis Suero.

Although Suero was not exactly to parade at the event, but as a reporter for Telemundo, the model with her outfit went viral on Twitter and as many fashion fans as specialized media agreed who hit “spot on”.

In her gold beaded body-hugging dress by designer Lucía Rodríguez. Suero’s outfit perfectly matched the theme of this year’s Met Gala, “Gilded Glamour.”

International media such as Cosmopolitan magazine highlight that the reporter from “At home with Telemundo” “ended up accidentally sweeping away.”

Likewise, the medium Remix reported that“She legitimately looks like a Disney princess on the red carpet. His ability to perfectly nail the theme while covering the red carpet is something that brings tears to our eyes.”

The Dominican was a candidate for Miss RD Universe in 2019, she was the third runner-up in Nuestra Belleza Latina and then went on to work at Telemundo.

Genesis Serum is a reporter for the show from New York, where she presents stories and does interviews on the network of the competition that made her known.

Suero is known for her, “pim, pum, pan”, she moved with her story and fell in love with the public, who, despite not winning the crown, continued to support her.

“I am an immigrant, I came to this country almost 17 years ago, at the age of 13 with my father and it was not very easy, it was not easy at all to establish ourselves in this country. There was a time when I did not have to live, my mother had to stay in the Dominican Republic, because she was divorced, she was depressed for many years, there was a part that I did not see for 8 years, it was very painful. I dropped out of college so I could help my mom.I worked in supermarkets, in restaurants and in different things, and because of those things, because of my history, I knew that I could connect with people, ”he said a few months ago in an interview with El Diario de New York.