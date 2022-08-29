Genesis, the daughter of “Puma” Rodríguez, rose to fame in the series “Law and Order”

Genesis Rodríguez is a 34-year-old actress, daughter of Venezuelan singer José Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodríguez. She is her daughter in addition to the Cuban model Carolina Pérez and all her life she has lived in the United States. Her career began at a very young age, but this was the role with which she managed to rise to fame and break into Hollywood.

Genesis despite being raised in Miami, has the ability to speak two languages ​​because his parents are from Latin America. When she was just a girl, she was sent to an acting school and little by little she began to have a leading role in some soap operas such as ‘Prisionera’, ‘Doña Bárbara’, among others. She is one of the most beautiful actresses in Latin America who is in charge of making her fans fall in love with her.

Genesis Rodriguez is one of the prettiest actresses. Source Instagram @genirodriguez

However, the youngest daughter of José Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodríguez, when she was starring in ‘Prisionera’, had an episode of scandal of which she was part. At that time, Génesis Rodríguez was only 17 years old and would have had sexual relations with her cast partner Mauricio Isla. When the singer heard the news, he sued the actor who was separated from the series, lost his job and even wanted to commit suicide .

One of the roles that made Genesis Rodríguez famous was when he had to star in an episode of ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’. The actress was called by the producers to participate in the 23rd episode of the 19th season called ‘Remember me’. The daughter of the Puma embodied ‘Lourdes Vega’.

In that chapter, Genesis looked much younger, because he was a few years younger. After his participation in the renowned American police series, he began to participate in other series and Hollywood movies, so he decided to move to Las Vegas. In addition, he had the opportunity to star in a film with Paul Walker, with whom he would have had an affair.