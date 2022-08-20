Genesis, the youngest daughter of Puma Rodríguez, raises the temperature with her most risky pose

latin actress Genesis Rodriguez 35 years old is the youngest daughter of the renowned Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez and his second wife, the model Carolina Pérez. Until recently he lived in the family home in Miami but moved to Los Angeles to succeed in Hollywood and he did.

Genesis Rodriguez She currently shines on the Netflix screen with her leading role in the series ‘The Umbrella Academy’ and is also very active on social networks where she accumulates almost a million followers from all latitudes who do not want to miss a single detail of her days.

Related news

Now Genesis Rodriguez She surprised all her followers on the little camera’s social network by sharing a sensual production of photos that she made for a publication that has her as the protagonist. The youngest daughter of Puma Rodriguez realize all her talent and beauty.

Genesis Rodriguez. Source: instagram @mela_selva

In one of the photos Genesis Rodriguez poses from behind while looking at the camera in a sensual and defiant way. She only wears high-waisted jean pants, she has her brown hair down and her face does not have make up. In another of the publications, the daughter of the Cougar poses in a white shirt and the same jean while lying on the ground.

Genesis Rodriguez. Source: instagram @mela_selva

fans of Genesis Rodriguez They immediately reacted to the publication and filled it with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments highlighting all their talent and beauty. “Beautifull”; “Beautifull”; “Pretty” and “Incredible lights” were some of the reactions the publication received.