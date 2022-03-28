Genesis, trans woman, died after being rejected in two hospitals

Luis Escobar / La Paz

Genesis had to make a pilgrimage from one hospital to another in the city of Cochabamba in search of care. The trans woman, who suffered from tuberculosis, died on the second day of her ordeal in an accommodation room without any help.

“She had tuberculosis and was very delicate. In the health center they give us an admission sheet and in the Viedma (hospital) they did not receive it. They told her that they had no space, that she had a very contagious disease, ”said Chantal Cuéllar, coordinator of the Bolivian Trans Feminist Movement.

He related that they even prevented Genesis from crossing the gate of the Cochabamba hospital. “They didn’t even let us in even though she was barely breathing.”

They were sent to the Cochabamba Hospital and in this establishment the response was the same: they had no space and they were suggested to seek care elsewhere without giving them any reference. Annoyed, Chantal entered the emergency room and claims that she could see that there were free beds.

“They did not want to receive our partner and we asked ourselves what to do? We couldn’t leave her at the hospital door until one day they have the humanity to care for her. So we had to take her to her accommodation, ”said Chantal.

When they returned to his room, his condition worsened. She could no longer move. In an emergency they insist on transferring her to a hospital and call the ambulance service. “They answer me that they are looking for a space, that we wait and we never receive an answer. At night we kept looking for a place to hospitalize her. The next day she continued the pilgrimage.”

In the morning, Chantal received a call from the HIV Program informing her that Genesis was already hospitalized. “I asked my companions to go to her accommodation and shortly after they informed me that she was still in her room.”

Chantal was outraged. “How are they going to tell me that she was hospitalized when she was dying in her bed. I made a scandal and at that moment they made a space appear in the Infectology unit (of the Viedma Hospital) and again we called the ambulance, ”she said.

When they finally got a bed and the ambulance was on its way to pick her up, Géne passed away in her room in the company of one of her friends.

Faced with the situation, the trans women issued a statement: “Genesis had an underlying disease, she presented a severe complication of tuberculosis and a pleural effusion that caused her death after terrible suffering. If the State does not respond to an emergency like this, it is to be expected that many other cases will follow the same fate”, details the note.

The Trans Feminist Movement of Bolivia asks that this case be investigated. “Why is attention denied to Genesis? Regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, this person was dying and did not receive any type of care. Where is the SUS (Universal Health Insurance)?” Chantal questioned.

Other cases