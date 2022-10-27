Genetically modified mice open the door to personalized medicine in a rare disease

An international research team led by Dr. Ana Guadaño at the Alberto Sols Biomedical Research Institute (IIBM, mixed CSIC-UAM center) in which the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM) participates has introduced in mice -by means of CRISPR gene editing techniques–, a mutation of the MCT8 protein, responsible for the transport of thyroid hormones to the interior of the cell.

Patients with mutations in this protein have the Allan-Herndon-Dudley syndromea rare disease that manifests itself with serious neurological alterations and in which each patient can present a non-MCT8 mutation.

In this work, published in Neurobiology of Disease, the first avatar model of the disease is described, that is, the first animal with the same genetic alteration of several patients.

“The development of avatar models that faithfully reproduce the alterations of patients with the same mutation is the first step towards targeted therapy. Specifically, it is the basis for being able to study the possible ‘genetic repair’ of this mutation in an animal model and assess whether it is possible to avoid or reverse the serious neurological alterations that exist in these patients”, justifies the importance of the study Carmen Grijotaresearcher at the Department of Cell Biology at the UCM and at the IIBM.

Same neurological and motor alterations in avatars and humans

For this study, mice carrying the “P321L” mutation. Tests were carried out to study the behavior, anxiety levels and motor coordination capacity of the mice. Next, the brain of these animals was extracted and specific stains were performed to visualize and study different neuronal types.

“Finally, a thorough computer analysis to understand how the mutation may be affecting the structure of the MCT8 transporter and therefore its thyroid hormone transport function”, he adds. Victor ValcarcelIIBM researcher and co-author of this work.

Among the alterations presented by the mice, were found cerebral hypothyroidism (lack of thyroid hormones in the brain), hyperthyroidism (excess of thyroid hormones in other tissues), alterations in the distribution of neurons in the cerebral cortex and a decrease in GABAergic neurons. Furthermore, impaired motor coordination and anxious behavior were noted in the mutant mice. All these findings reflect the characteristic alterations of patients with this disease.

In the next steps in this line of research, scientists advance, would be the drug administration that mimic the activity of thyroid hormones, but do not need MCT8 to pass into the cells because they use different transporters. “The idea is to check if these drugs are capable of reaching the brain of the mutant mouse and improve all these alterations,” he says. Marina GuillenIIBM researcher.

In addition to these two institutions, the Institute of Functional Genomics of Lyon (France) and the University of Bristol (United Kingdom) participate in the work.