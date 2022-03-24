Genio Vocento Awards: The Genio Vocento Awards 2022 bring together experts to talk about the latest in wellness and quality of life

Discovery, inspiration and learning. It is the best definition of the Advertising Genius Awards for its fifteenth edition, which has been held since yesterday in Bilbao. Some awards that CMVocento organizes every year, with the sponsorship of Dentsu Spain, KIA and Estrella Galicia, and the strategic advice of SCOPEN and whose exceptional host has been, this time, the newspaper EL CORREO. And an unavoidable appointment also for the leading professionals of the advertising industry to be inspired and discover what innovation in different areas is bringing to the world and to recognize the most innovative works of the year, both in the advertising area and in the area of ​​product development. and services.

Up to 200 professionals from the world held a networkig yesterday at the San Mamés stadium and have followed, throughout the morning today in the auditorium of the Guggenheim Museum, the presentations given by experts from disciplines as disparate as anthropology, gastronomy, health, sport and the future The common thread between one and the other, in each edition of the Genius Awards one is chosen, has been “wellbeing” (‘wellbeing’ in English), a concept that brings together aspects related to quality of life, and all the trends that they circulate to achieve it, now that the pandemic has shattered or drastically changed those that already existed.

Rafael Martínez Vega, General Director of CMVocento, opened the conference at the Guggenheim. “We come to enjoy, learn and recognize talent at a time when the media have to fight for the audience and for the communication of the truth”, he underlined. With Kika Samblás, CEO of SCOPEN, he has received each of the speakers. “If you come out of here discovering something new, learning something new and inspired, our goal is fulfilled. Here we are going to see people who have fought to achieve a dream and have achieved it”, added Samblás, to then give way to the first of the exhibitions, by the doctor and paleoanthropologist María Martiñón, also a member of the Research Team of Atapuerca since 1998 and director of the National Research Center on Human Evolution (CENIEH).

Martiñón has dared with a firm assertion in the midst of the veganism era: “Thanks to the meat protein that we eat we can afford the energy investment that our brain requires,” he said, before addressing the audience with a question whose answer has left all mute: «Do you know that the number of friends, people with whom a reciprocal relationship is maintained and with a sentimental bond, that we have on average is 150?». Next, the chef from San Sebastian recalled that “when we eat we not only eat food, but we also eat culture, sensoriality, history, affection, memories and ways of life”.

The person in charge of Mugaritz, internationally recognized as one of the best restaurants in the world, has won over the public by talking about the future of food from the past and about nutrition as a “key element in improving the well-being of human beings”. He has even carried out a fun experiment with a scientific basis with the attendees of the CMVocento Genius Awards meeting in the Biscayan capital to determine who among all of them could be considered a “super taster” of food. Well, there weren’t that many. “Genetics plays a role,” he warned.

Monitored



Beatriz Crespo Ruiz, doctorate in medicine and sports performance specializing in the field of rehabilitation and disability and founder of Freedom & Flow, spoke about “how easy it would be to be able to take care of yourself without having to think about it all day”. “What is coming is this, objects connected to us that tell us how to take care of ourselves,” she pointed out, “because we are already monitored.” “We live in a society that is increasingly polarized. If you don’t walk 10,000 steps, you think you’re not doing anything. And then he goes to the opposite side and inflates himself with food because he says, there is a life and you have to live it. Or not? », She has questioned.

The Valencian Iker Marcaide, one of the most successful entrepreneurs in Spain, founder of Flywire, the first startup of Spanish origin that was listed on the Nasdaq, has talked about what it was like to found a Montessori philosophy school and how it is creating a neighborhood sustainable in Valencia. “I have learned that success is a very relative word. I have worked hard to correct my defects and my weaknesses and I have learned that you have to create teams, because by recognizing my weaknesses I see the strengths of others », he revealed. At the hands of Marcaide has gone the award ‘Blue Genius’, which rewards the career of one of the speakers. Marcaide founded Flywire to solve a problem he experienced as an international student and now creates sustainable projects from his accelerator Zubi Labs.

Finally, Ander Mirambell, a pioneer in Spain of the skeleton, has intervened, becoming in 2010 the first Spaniard to compete in this sport in an Olympic Games (in Vancouver 2010 he finished 24th, which he repeated four years later in Sochi 2014, while which in PyeongChang 2018 was 23rd and 24th in Beijing 2022). His intervention has been very impressive and exciting, since he has recounted the steps he took to become such a little-known sport. “I made my first sneakers with a cheese grater,” he revealed to an ojiplático audience. “When we have problems, you have to know how to adapt, the losers complain, the winners adapt, I have told myself many times.” “I don’t know if dreams come true, but just the fact of fighting for them is worth it,” he concluded to general applause.