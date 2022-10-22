“Genius”, “best player in the world”… Lionel Messi praised by Christophe Galtier

Pleasure to offer, joy to receive… In the absence of Neymar, suspended, the two other artists of the PSG attack covered themselves with gifts, this Friday in Ajaccio (0-3). A double (24th, 84th) and a decisive pass for Kylian Mbappé, a goal (82nd) ​​and two caviars for Lionel Messi…

The French striker, who we even saw smile from time to time on the catastrophic lawn of François-Coty, sat on the throne of the goleadors of Ligue 1, with 10 achievements. But he also missed the opportunity to shelter a sometimes too easy PSG earlier in the game, in particular on an incredible miss in front of the empty goal after a service from Hakimi (36th).

❤️💙@KMbappe ⚽️⚽️👟

❤️💙@KMbappe ⚽️⚽️👟

Leo Messi ⚽️👟👟#ACAPSG 0️⃣-3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/V2yqfHMRXi — Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) October 21, 2022

The world champion was able to verify that his rating was not in good shape in the Ligue 1 stadiums, while the Corsican public cheered Messi. Three kids even entered the lawn during the game to approach “the best player in history”, according to Christophe Galtier (and a few others…). “People come to the stadium to come and see Leo play,” said the coach of the unbeaten Ligue 1 leader at a press conference, always keen to flatter the ego of his stars. He likes to play with others, he is very altruistic. He was magnificent on the second goal. »

A second goal in the form of a masterpiece

With his 35-year-old legs, the best smuggler in L1 (nine offerings) twisted the weak attempts to return the promoted and relegated Ajaccien, after a recital worthy of the most beautiful island polyphonies: silky ball grip, combination with Juan Bernat, a -two with Mbappé (author of a sublime backheel in passing) and a teasing little dribble in front of Benjamin Leroy, the ACA goalkeeper, before scoring…

“He’s a genius when he’s in that register”, dropped Galtier on Prime Video, insisting on the “connection” with the soloist Mbappé, who seems to be gradually rediscovering the virtues of the collective in this 4-3 -3 (finally) likely to suit him. “That’s also why we changed the organization,” explains his coach. To find attackers who are better connected and higher on the pitch and approaching the box, where they are very difficult to control. »

This system also suits Fabian Ruiz perfectly, radiating in the middle unlike Renato Sanches at his side or Carlos Soler a notch higher. Even if Galtier has let the mystery hover, PSG, still undefeated this season, should present themselves in the same tactical device (and with Neymar) on Tuesday at the Parc against Maccabi Haifa, in order to compost their ticket for the round of 16 of the Champions League.