Gennadiy Golovkin sues Golden Boy Promotions for minimum $3 million

Middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin (GGG) filed a lawsuit against Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions on Friday in Los Angeles seeking at least $3 million in damages in connection with the September 2018 rematch with Canelo Alvarez.

According to the complaint, obtained by ESPN, GGG wants to be paid interest on the $9,025,351 Golden Boy still owed it in January 2021. The funds, which were paid on July 6 of last year, were part of the financial benefit of the event. .

Golovkin was entitled to 45% of all gross receipts (ticket receipts, sponsorship, pay-per-view income, CCTV, international television rights, etc.) after Golden Boy received the first $2.5 million in net income for tickets.

The money was due within 10 days of payment from HBO’s Golden Boy Promotion for pay-per-view purchases, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit does not indicate when HBO paid Golden Boy. The 160-pound championship fight, which Álvarez won by majority decision, generated approximately 1.1 million PPV buys in the US ($94 million) and $27,059,850 in ticket sales.

GGG alleges breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, conversion, constructive trust, and accounting. He seeks a jury trial.

The native of Kazakhstan, who now resides in Los Angeles, argued that the sum of $9,025,351 was incorrect due to an accounting error. On Sept. 27, Golden Boy submitted a revised accounting report that showed GGG was owed an additional $1.375 million, according to court documents.

Golovkin demanded payment, but Golden Boy refused, according to the suit. The boxer is seeking at least $450,000 in endorsement income, $177,458 in “other funds simply unpaid, although listed in Golden Boy’s own accounts,” approximately $31,500 (45% of about $70,000 in additional pay-per-view income), expenses incurred by the postponement of the rematch after Álvarez tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug and unallocated insurance expenses.

A spokesperson for Golden Boy Promotions declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Golovkin, ESPN’s No. 2 middleweight, returns April 9 to Japan to unify the title against Ryota Murata. If GGG wins and Álvarez defeats Dmitry Bivol on May 7, they will meet for the third time on September 17 on DAZN PPV.

Álvarez sued Golden Boy Promotions in 2020 and was released from his contract. He recently signed a multi-fight deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, which would promote Canelo-GGG 3. Alvarez was not named in the lawsuit.

BoxingScene first reported on the lawsuit.