Gennadiy Golovkin wins and looks strong, but can he compete with Canelo Alvarez?

After 16 months out of the ring and at age 40, there were a lot of questions surrounding Gennadiy Golovkin ahead of his middleweight title unification fight with Ryota Murata in Saitama, Japan on Saturday.

Since suffering a majority decision loss to Canelo Alvarez in September 2018, Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) hasn’t looked like the same fighter who rose to the top of the pound-for-pound list and established himself as one one of the most dangerous punchers in boxing.

And early on, before scoring a ninth-round TKO to clinch a second 160-pound title, Golovkin was lending a lot of credence to skeptics who claim a third fight with Alvarez, planned for Sept. 17, is over. its expiration date.



Murata was landing at will throughout the first four rounds and controlled the action as an aggressor. Golovkin’s legs seemed stiffer as he moved around the ring, but he has long been considered a slow starter.

Suddenly, in the fifth round, Golovkin sent Murata’s mouthpiece flying with his trademark right hand, and all those memories of GGG’s greatest hits came to mind. The impressive offensive attack began to flow, looping right hands mixed with patient feints and hooks.

Clearly, this is not the GGG of old, but an older, stationary version of the man who became one of boxing’s top stars during his torrid run for the middleweight title.

After that performance, it’s hard to believe that Golovkin has a realistic chance of defeating Alvarez, who is hitting his peak and is currently ranked the number one pound-for-pound fighter by ESPN. But Golovkin made sure the fight had a watertight end, and in doing so, showed enough to hold out a glimmer of hope that he can fight Alvarez on equal terms for the third time and be competitive with boxing’s top star. .

Power is still very real, and as the boxing saying goes, that attribute is the last to erode. Golovkin’s chin is also capable of withstanding heavy blows. Murata is a formidable puncher who landed a lot, but GGG never wavered.

Gennadiy Golovkin, right, took over the fight after the fifth round to stop Ryota Murata on the ninth Saturday in Japan. Philip Fong/AFP via Getty Images

There’s also another factor that could help balance what Father Time has taken away: competitive hostility.

Golovkin told ESPN that “it’s not personal” between him and Álvarez, but their rivalry and mutual distaste are well-documented. GGG was bitter after his first fight with Alvarez, a fight that Golovkin and most of the public seemed to believe he won, was declared a split draw. A highly controversial 118-110 scorecard from Judge Adalaide Byrd in favor of Alvarez only added fuel to the fire.

When Alvarez tested positive for clenbuterol, a performance-enhancing drug, before the second fight, which was postponed as a result, the feud reached a new level. Alvarez blamed the contaminated meat, but Golovkin didn’t buy it.

Time and time again in sport, the cliché is repeated that when there is a rivalry, you can throw the record books out the window. And that is certainly true in boxing.

Look no further than Juan Manuel Marquez’s four fights with Manny Pacquiao or Tyson Fury’s trilogy with Deontay Wilder.

Marquez was 38 years old and had recently been stopped in victory by Michael Katsidis when he faced Pacquiao for the third time, but that was his best performance against the legend, a controversial decision loss for Marquez. Sure, Marquez knocked him out in the fourth game.

Wilder was written off before his third fight with Fury after he was brutalized in the second fight. The American was knocked out in the trilogy battle, but not before dropping Fury twice in one of the greatest fights in heavyweight championship history.

Golovkin will now look to add to that long list of aging underdogs looking for one last hurray, and maybe the extra 8 pounds for the super middleweight bout will help.

After all, Golovkin has fought at 160 pounds for most of his career, and he certainly must be tougher than ever at 40.

Nearing the end of his career, if Golovkin has one big fight left, it will have to materialize later this year to stop Alvarez, who is better — and more active — than ever.