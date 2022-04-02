Gennady Golovkin and a photo that excites the detractors of Canelo Álvarez

Saúl Álvarez is in full preparation for his next fight in Las Vegas against Dmitry Bivol, for the WBA Middle Heavyweight World Title. On the other hand, a few moments ago the Mexican’s retractors smiled again because Gennady Golovkin has already arrived in Japan and, defeating Ryota Murata, is closer to making the trilogy and being able to have the possibility of beating the Mexican.

The deal between Matchroom Boxing and the pupil of Eddy Reynoso indicate a fight against the Russian in May, while in September they will hold a mega fight against the Kazakh. However, for this to happen, both must go out with their hands raised in their fights so that the third fight can take place in September of this year.

On the other hand, a few moments ago Gennady Golovkin began to excite boxing fans, but in particular the Mexican’s retractors since he is one victory away from facing him again and, this time, coming out the winner. This is because the IBF Middleweight World Champion arrived in Japan and did so with a grin from ear to ear. “Konnichiwa”posted on Twitter one of the kings of the 160 pounds

It should be remembered that the unification by the The WBA and IBF Middleweight World Titles were going to take place in December, but due to the new restrictions of the Japanese government, due to the new variant of COVID-19, they did not allow foreigners to enter their country.

Gennady Golovkin spoke about Canelo Álvarez

In the last hours, Gennady Golovkin had dialogues with DAZN to whom he explained that he should not beat Canelo Álvarez in a spectacular way to make his legacy bigger. “There is no need for him to have a particular victory (against Canelo Álvarez). I continue my career because I feel great. The results in the first two fights don’t bother me.”commented the Kazakh.