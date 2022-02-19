Gennady Golovkin begins to burn trilogy against Canelo Álvarez

Gennady Golovkin He is one of the strongest sounding boxers to face Saul “Canelo Alvarez” in September 2022, as long as both boxers accept the offer that the British company has put on the table Eddie Hearn: Matchroom Boxing. Once this happens, then the long-awaited trilogy would be agreed upon.

Well, before it is known if the Cinnamon and Golovkin faces will be seen again above the ring, the Kazakh has thrown a direct dart at the Mexicannoting that from his point of view he came out the winner in both fights previous ones they had.

“I think I won those two fights and there’s no way I’m going to change my mind.”, he indicated GGG in chat with the Walking The Floor podcast with Chris Shiflett, which was held last November, but was recently published.

“There are people who are happy believing that the opposite happened (that I lost), but I don’t careuahe. I did infuriate the result a little bit, because at the time it was the biggest fight in the world,” he added.

And if that wasn’t enough, Gennady Golovkin added fuel to the fire, noting that there was fraud in the decisions of the judges in those fights against him Cinnamona situation that even it made him change his way of seeing boxing.

“Seeing that people were able to get away with it, with that result fraud, it makes one start to wonder what’s going on truly. You begin to see boxing not just as a sport, but as a business. This definitely changed my perspective as a fighter”, threw the Kazakh.

How were the fights between Golovkin and Canelo?

Both boxers met for the first time in 2017, same as ended in a draw after 12 rounds (118-110 for the Mexican, 115-113 for the Kazakh and 114-114).

The second contest took place in September 2018, where the Canelo Alvarez he took the win on the cards (114-114, 115-113 and 115-113); however, for many the contest was more than close and they did not see the Mexican winner.