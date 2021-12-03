Genoa, all wrong, all to be redone

A lot of good will, but nothing more. Last night, my dear Genoan friends from Boccadasse to Mato Grosso, we witnessed this type of performance by Genoa against a Milan that was certainly not overflowing: indeed, they won with a gas-tight pace. As a saying goes, the road to hell is paved with good intentions: and at this rate, the Griffin (currently third from bottom with 10 points) can slip into Serie B. So far no home win, three draws and four defeats: a ballast very serious for a team that has to save itself. The causes are known: the first is a wide and poorly matched roster of players, the result of the latest transfer market conducted by the previous Preziosi property. The second is the inexplicable barrage of injuries, with players in key roles that have been out for too long: I use the term inexplicable, since it is not possible to attend the Pegli sports center, due to Covid, and at least one cannot understand the clues of this situation. unfortunate. At this point, the Rossoblù problem is most likely not the coach: Ballardini, before, or Shevchenko, now, have limited responsibilities. The problems are those mentioned above and they weigh like boulders, especially in midfield and in attack. The median does not filter against the opponent’s maneuvers and does not build. The attack, devoid of Destro (and Caicedo, even if we have not seen him very much) is completely blunt: Ekuban has shown commitment and will, but he is not a Serie A player, Bianchi is still immature (as well as the very young Buksa almost never used), Pandev, to whom we owe a lot with his goals for the achievement of past salvations, is unfortunately on the avenue of sunset. It is precisely in Genoa’s offensive department where we can still clearly see the lack of adequate spare parts, of ready-to-use players to better face the opponents. And the sporting director is still missing on the horizon who will have to lead a “sturm und drang” transfer market, storm and impetus, taking at least 4-5 players who are ideal for Sheva’s game modules. The transfer market begins to be decided as early as the beginning of December, when alliances with the clubs begin and to understand the willingness of the players (and their agents) to come to Genoa: too much time is being wasted, 777 Partners must provide for the sooner. For now, quoting “Ginettaccio” Bartali, the Griffon «It’s all wrong, it’s all to be redone!».



