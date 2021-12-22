Genoa-Atalanta, the words of Gasperini

Gasperini’s words after Genoa-Atalanta

Gasperini’s words after Genoa-Atalanta: “I am happy with the record of 38 points in the first round, we are satisfied. It is a pity that we collected only one point in the last two performances, because we deserved more, but that’s okay“.

On goals from inactive ball

On goals from inactive ball: “And so, in percentage in Serie A there are fewer marks, especially on corner kicks. Inactive balls become fundamental in this type of games, but it shows that the teams are better organized“.