Genoa-Atalanta, the words of Gasperini
At the end of Genoa-Atalanta, which ended in a draw, the Orobic coach Gian Piero Gasperini commented on the match on DAZN’s microphones. The coach did not appear particularly worried, despite the team having only scored one point in the last two games; the coach also explained the decision to exclude Musso from the starting line-up. Right away Gasperini’s words after Genoa-Atalanta.
Gasperini’s words after Genoa-Atalanta: “I am happy with the record of 38 points in the first round, we are satisfied. It is a pity that we collected only one point in the last two performances, because we deserved more, but that’s okay“.
On goals from inactive ball
On goals from inactive ball: “And so, in percentage in Serie A there are fewer marks, especially on corner kicks. Inactive balls become fundamental in this type of games, but it shows that the teams are better organized“.
On the market
On the market: “The project is fascinating, but there are many factors that have to coincide. Our humility prompts us to ask ourselves questions about how to improve. We must never think that we are high and too good, it would become presumptuous. It is not easy, but we work with the material we have. My job is this. I don’t know what the market has in store for us“.
About Musso
About Musso: “He has always played, Sportiello never. It was no sign, lately he has conceded some unfortunate goals, he was nervous, Sportiello was ready. Musso is very strong and will become one of the best goalkeepers ever, because he has extraordinary skills“.