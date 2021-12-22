Sports

Genoa-Atalanta, the words of Gasperini

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee27 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read

At the end of Genoa-Atalanta, which ended in a draw, the Orobic coach Gian Piero Gasperini commented on the match on DAZN’s microphones. The coach did not appear particularly worried, despite the team having only scored one point in the last two games; the coach also explained the decision to exclude Musso from the starting line-up. Right away Gasperini’s words after Genoa-Atalanta.

Gasperini’s words after Genoa-Atalanta

Gasperini’s words after Genoa-Atalanta: “I am happy with the record of 38 points in the first round, we are satisfied. It is a pity that we collected only one point in the last two performances, because we deserved more, but that’s okay“.

On goals from inactive ball

On goals from inactive ball: “And so, in percentage in Serie A there are fewer marks, especially on corner kicks. Inactive balls become fundamental in this type of games, but it shows that the teams are better organized“.

On the market

On the market: “The project is fascinating, but there are many factors that have to coincide. Our humility prompts us to ask ourselves questions about how to improve. We must never think that we are high and too good, it would become presumptuous. It is not easy, but we work with the material we have. My job is this. I don’t know what the market has in store for us“.

About Musso

About Musso: “He has always played, Sportiello never. It was no sign, lately he has conceded some unfortunate goals, he was nervous, Sportiello was ready. Musso is very strong and will become one of the best goalkeepers ever, because he has extraordinary skills“.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee27 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Naples, Spalletti attacks Spartak Moscow and pays homage to Maradona

3 weeks ago

Juve Women, boomerang effect in Europe: this time the pressure is felt, but the wheel turns in the right direction

November 11, 2021

what filters in view of Genoa at the 13th ”- SOS Fanta

November 8, 2021

after Osimhen he also loses Anguissa

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button