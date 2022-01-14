Sports

Genoa beaten by Milan in the Italian Cup, Shevchenko: “I’ll go ahead, the club will decide”

Kim Lee8 hours ago
Genoa coach Andriy Shevchenko

The words of the coach after the defeat against the Rossoneri in extra time in the first knockout round of the Italian Cup. At San Siro the match ended 3-1

Valerio Arrichiello

January 14, 2022

Genoa – “By doing this job I know very well what the risks are but I’m trying to do the best possible job day after day. I go ahead, then the club will decide “. Andriy Shevchenko he speaks like this after the match lost in extra time by Genoa in the Italian Cup against Milan. His future hangs in the balance but the Griffin has made the Devil suffer by playing it on an equal footing.

“We played a good match – confirms Sheva – The guys were good, they put a lot of effort into it today but also quality, in my opinion we played a game of substance in which we tried to create chances but also to control the game. We changed form, with 4-3-3. I am very happy with the performance. The guys have put a lot of effort, good things have also been done and working with them the quality is slowly coming out. It’s always nice to be back here at San Siro, the atmosphere was great. I thank the Milan fans for their welcome, but also those of Genoa “.

And then again, on his future: “I am 45 years old, I am still young and I have my experiences: I go forward, then in life you either win or lose and you never know what is better – says Shevchenko – Because life is like this , of ups and downs: I go ahead with my staff, focus on the project. Will you see me on the Genoa bench again? I think … As said I do my job day after day. Then the company will have to communicate on its decisions “.

