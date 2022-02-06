Genoa, Blessin: “Good performance for long stretches then in 10 we suffered”

With courage, heart and pride, Genoa snatched a golden point for salvation at the Olimpico against Roma. Coach Blessin commented on his team’s performance to DAZN: “I am happy with the result and partly also with the performance of the team seen how they fought throughout the race. We are also growing in terms of mentality and this is a sign important for the championship. Leaving Rome without conceding goals is also an aspect that leaves me satisfied and the defense held up well for long sections of the match but then in the second half we lowered ourselves making some mistakes especially when we remained outnumbered. with confidence in the next matches and I hope we will grow further. Zaniolo goal canceled? We have never commented on the episodes in Germany. Blessin is asked what difference he found between German and Italian football. “Well, in the Bundesliga there is more intensity and we also play on quick restarts while in Serie A tacticism prevails”.