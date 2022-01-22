Genoa, flight to Paris confirmed. The one for Barcelona returns from April

Genoa – Vueling confirms the Genoa-Paris Orly flight also in the summer season 2022. Launched last November 5 and still operational, the route has recorded an excellent response both from Ligurian and Piedmontese residents, and from tourists arriving from the French capital.

The connection between the Ligurian capital and Paris will therefore continue to operate twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays, with ideal times for both tourism and business travelers.

Not just Paris: starting from 2 April the direct Genoa-Barcelona flight will also return, with three weekly frequencies (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday).

“The continuation of the Vueling connection between Genoa and Paris Orly also in the summer season is excellent news and confirms the success of this route”, says Paolo Odone, President of Genoa Airport. “We work tirelessly together with local authorities and airlines for restore air connectivity to our region and hang up the growth path of our airport started in recent years and interrupted by the pandemic. The confirmation of the flight to Paris Orly and the return of the one to Barcelona demonstrate the confidence of Vueling and the willingness of the carrier to invest in our territory “.

Tickets for Paris Orly and Barcelona are on sale on the Vueling app and on the website www.vueling.com