Genoa, here is who will make up the staff of mister Blessin

The new Genoa of mister Alexander Blessin he will present himself tomorrow at the Ferraris stadium in the crucial match against Udinese. Together with the rossoblu coach who has just arrived from Oostende, who will we see sit on the bench?

In the meantime, we will see many well-known faces of the old guard sitting next to the North, who do not need new introductions because they link their career to the Griffin for decades. They go to the athletic trainer Alessandro Pilati to the technical collaborator Roberto Murgita passing through Filippo Gatto And Stefano Raggio Garibaldi in the role of goalkeeper coach.

Of the very large staff that Blessin had in Belgium, only the assistant coach and match analyst followed him in Italy, Wesley Deschacht, 39, who from the Under 15 of Oostende found himself, in the summer of 2020, working with the first team in conjunction with the arrival of Alexander Blessin in the Jupiter League.

To follow Blessin in his adventure at Genoa there is also another technical collaborator, Tonda Eckert, 28 years old and German nationality. In the 2019/2020 season he was coach of the Under 17 of Bayern Munich (where he coached, among other things, the Bavarian starlet Jamal Musiala). In previous years he had instead always worked as deputy, albeit very young, at the youth teams of Cologne, RedBull Leipzig and RedBull Salzburg, where he had crossed paths with Gerhard Struber, the coach who wanted him in the 2020/21 season. as second to Barnsley, in English Serie B. Barnsley which, moreover, is one of the six teams owned by the Pacific Media Group which also owns Oostende. And another small curiosity that comes out a little from the sowing: today Struber is coaching RB New York and still gravitates in RedBull orbit.

Returning to the staff theme, to complete it there will be an essential element for an immediate and direct communication with the players, mostly Italian or non-German speaking. This is the coach (until 2013 with the Borussia Dortmund youth teams), then a translator Massimo Mariotti, 60 years old, originally from Bienne (Switzerland). Mariotti had a career as a football player which began in Switzerland in the 1980s and then moved between Germany (Viktoria Köln and Duisburg) and Italy (Rimini). He worked for over ten years at the Borussia Dortmund in the parentheses that saw the affirmation of technicians of the German school such as Jurgen Klopp and Tomas Tuchel. During his experience at Dortmund he also crossed paths with Ciro Immobile.