“Genoa? I’m not satisfied with my work. Tomori felt something strange in his knee”

Speaking at Sky Sport 24, Stefano Pioli spoke like this after the victory against Genoa: “I’m not satisfied with my work, if the whole team misses the approach to the match it means that the coach was not good at stimulating from the point of mental point of view. In the first half we struggled and we played without rhythm, we deservedly went under. Then the fact that we reacted well is true, it is a sign of an important growth from the character and mental aspect of the team “.

On the candidate to win: “Who is more attentive, who believes more, who is more convinced has more chances of winning. Not only disappointed by my players, but I’m disappointed because I thought I had prepared the team well, then I’m not there succeeded”.

On Tomori: “He felt something strange in his knee, we are waiting a few days for some more diagnosis but we all hope to have it on Monday, we have a somewhat limited ward in terms of numbers”.

On Sheva: “Not only the welcome to Sheva, but also to Tassotti. We are talking about players and people who have helped make the history of Milan and have won many things, so it is clear that when you are at Milan the goal is that to win. We continue with our performances, but we try to file that small gap to bring Milan to win. “