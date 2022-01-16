Genoa, in Florence here is the provisional coach, after Sheva starts uphill

Thiago Motta found himself in three circumstances on the brink of the precipice, but up to now he has always wreaked havoc, coming out considerably strengthened after Marassi’s corsair enterprise. Andrij Shevchenko, on the other hand, did not resist equally and has already concluded the fleeting, inglorious experience at the helm of Genoa. Perhaps, a resounding success at San Siro in the Italian Cup could have saved him, but his future seemed now compromised, given that the new American managers had long turned their noses up in the face of both the results achieved (not even a victory in nine league matches ), and the “no game” shown by the rossoblùs.

The Yankees’ inexperience in European football claimed their first illustrious victim. Their crazy search for a well-known name to feed the public opinion could only clash with the equally pressing need to hire a proven technician. Sheva, never before sitting on the bench of a club team, was wrecked miserably: announced failure.

Bruno Labbadia, experienced helmsman of the Bundeslinga, is at the door, ready for an engagement that should be made official on Tuesday, after the postponement of the Grifo in Florence. A modicum of uncertainty, however, is a must, given the baillamme in which the oldest association in Italy is immersed, including the fans. Yes, because the discontent that recently surfaced on social media after the publication of a very old interview by Labbadia himself, in which he confessed his sympathy for the championship Sampdoria, is another inexplicable appendage to a situation that, if it were not very delicate in football, would arouse laughter and reactions of disbelief.

The German trainer – but of Lazio parents – is considered a specialist in hair-pulling salvation: at least in theory, the ad hoc man to try to subvert an unfavorable but not unexpected fate. He too, like the Ukrainian, prefers the 4-3-3 and the management is doing their utmost to entrust him with suitable reinforcements. On the other hand, a rigid premise like a post cannot be escaped: the current Genoa, without a good bunch of new players good at attacking and throwing it in, would have no chance of recovery. In this regard, at least one winger is needed, perhaps a center-forward (a lot will depend on Caicedo) and one (but two would be better) midfielder of leg and foot (ergo, with fifteenth-century levers and a precious touch of the ball), in able to contribute personally to the haul of signatures, so far sensationally small. The German Amiri, who has the right characteristics and is already one step away, will have to be convinced at all costs to accept the proposal of his mentor Spors. But, it is worth repeating, a single graft will not be enough.

All this can-can of a corporate nature is almost making us forget that on Monday a championship match is scheduled for … guaranteed tremarella. Abdullay Konko, the most suitable, among the Rossoblù youth team coaches, will be in charge of the bench for a temporary appearance in Serie A, keeping a warm place for the next coach. The fact that Sheva’s exemption could not be postponed until Monday can also be discussed, but so it is. The Frenchman is a smart guy, and there is only one perplexity: that the interlude ends up causing the relaunch of those old and worn players who had recently been sidelined.

The progress shown in Milan by an unprecedented eleven should, however, illuminate the choices of the provisional coach, who could limit himself to re-proposing Criscito on the defensive left (his natural role) in place of the disqualified Vasquez and Rovella in the direction as a substitute for a Badelj who appeared in these the last few races rather fatigued. There is still space for Ekuban, which at least on a dynamic level offers absolute guarantees, for the darting Yeboah, destined to hold onto a shirt as a starter, and for Destro, with the hope that he will find the ancient enamel on the street and defeat the abulia. Caicedo will initially remain in overalls, but his use during construction is obvious, especially if the partial result is adverse.

Even with the three new neo-genoans immediately on the field, the underdogs are all colored purple. Currently Fiorentina – despite the blow to Turin in the last round of the championship but already redeemed in the Maradona Cup – perhaps plays the best football in Serie A and has now assimilated the ideas of the Italian coach, standard-bearer of the proactive, technical game, brilliant, even at the cost of exposing oneself to some too many defensive risks. In the ranks of the Tuscans the quality is enormous and represents the ideal prologue to Vlahovic’s winning thrusts, by far the best center forward of our temporada. How to stop it? The only way is to hope you run into an odd Monday,

PIERLUIGI GAMBINO