Genoa, it’s official, Shevchenko is the new coach: “We will bring the club back to the height of its history” | News

The Ukrainian replaces Ballardini on the Grifone bench. For him a contract until 2024

Andriy Shevchenko is the new coach of the Genoa. The rossoblù company communicated this through its twitter account first and with a note on the official website immediately after. The Ukrainian, former star of the Milan and coach of the national team of his country, replaces Davide Ballardini, exonerated after the tie of Empoli and with the team in third last place in the standings. Sheva signed a contract until 2024.

Welcome, Mr. Shevchenko!

Genoa CFC announces that Andriy Shevchenko has reached an agreement with 777 Partners and will lead the Grifone until 30 June 2024. As a footballer, Shevchenko won, among other things, the Ballon d’Or in 2004 and the Champions League in 2003. In the his coaching career led the Ukrainian national team from July 2016 to their historic placement in the top eight teams of Europe at Euro2020.

Genoa CFC and 777 Partners warmly welcome Mr. Shevchenko and wish him a fruitful job at the helm of the oldest club in Italy.

Ready the replica of the new one technical: “Let’s start this new adventure together to bring Genoa back to the levels of its history”.