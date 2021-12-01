Genoa-Milan 0-3 LIVE: Messias brace! Maignan denies Eurogol to Portanova | First page

Genoa And Milan they face each other at the Ferraris stadium (kick-off at 8.45 pm) for the 15th day of Serie A, a crucial challenge for the two teams. On the one hand, the Rossoneri of Pioli want to regain success after having won only one point in the last three days (draw in the derby with Inter, then the defeats with Fiorentina and Sassuolo) to relaunch themselves in the championship race; on the other hand, the former Milan player Shevchenko is looking for the first victory on the rossoblù bench (so far a draw and a defeat), it would be the second in this championship for Grifone (the only one on 12 September in Cagliari), in the middle of the relegation zone.

STATISTICS – The recent balance is a smile on Milan, who have won six of their last nine league matches against Genoa (two draws, one defeat) after losing four of the previous five (one win). Furthermore, the Rossoneri have remained unbeaten in their last four away games against Genoa in Serie A (three wins, one draw) and have not recorded a streak longer than that between 1989 and 2007 (seven, one win and six draws). Pioli must also avoid the risk of a third consecutive defeat: it hasn’t happened to Milan since September 2019, under the management of Giampaolo. Genoa are looking for the first victory with Shevchenko on the bench, but also the first goal: the ukraine could become the fourth manager in the 21st century without goals for his team in all the first three Serie A benches (before him Sum in 2005, Longo in 2018 and Grosso in 2019).

Kick-off whistle at 20.45, on Calciomercato.com the direct of Genoa-Milan.

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS

Genoa: Sirigu; Masiello, Vasquez, Vanheusden; Ghiglione, Sturaro, Badelj, Rovella, Cambaso; Ekuban, Bianchi.

Milan: Maignan; Kalulu, Kjaer, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Kessie; Messias, Brahim Diaz, Krunic; Ibrahimovic.

