Genoa-Milan 0-3, the report cards: Messias, the story continues. Shevchenko, where is your hand?

GENOA-MILAN 0-3 – 10 ‘Ibrahimović, 45’ + 1 Messias, 61 ‘Messias

GENOA (report cards by Mattia Alfano)

Sirigu 5.5 – He has no responsibility for the first goal conceded: Ibrahimovic’s punishment is simply unstoppable. On the doubling of Messias he is perhaps too far off the posts and in fact the Brazilian slips him with a header.

Vanheusden 6 – In the middle of the first fraction with a prodigious intervention he dirties the close shot of Ibrahimovic, who has the opportunity to double. In the second half he goes into difficulty due to the constant exchange of positions of Pioli’s playmakers.

Masiello 5.5 – Try to lead the back line by relying on your experience. However, he is unable to contain Ibrahimovic’s physical arrogance, which today is really difficult to contain. From 77 ‘Bani sv

Vasquez 5 – In the first half in the area he naively let the ball be blown by Messias, and Ibrahimovic almost doubled from there. He suffers from Brahim Diaz’s quickness of legs, which gives him a headache. Before the break he is not careful on Messias, who runs away from the marking and bags behind Sirigu.

Ghiglione 6 – Disputes a sufficient performance, especially since there is a certain Theo Hernandez on that side. The French however forced him to a purely defensive test.

Sturaro 5 – Kessié and the Rossoneri playmakers go twice as fast as his, as they force him to run empty for practically the entire first stage. He is thus rightly replaced at the interval. From 45 ‘ Hernani 6 – It gives more dynamism to the rossoblù midfield.

Badelj 5.5 – His usual direction is ordered. Certainly not perfect in the non-possession phase, given that Milan almost always manages to find the man between the lines behind them. From 62 ‘ Galdames 5.5 – He takes over from Badelj but he too is unable to measure the attacking midfielders of Pioli.

Rovella 6 – He initially suffers from the pressure behind Tonali, which does not let him breathe. But then at least try to take his hands by the hand, with some quality play. From 77 ‘Portanova sv

Changed 5 – At every good opportunity he launches forward, putting Kalulu in serious trouble. But as the minutes went by he too was overwhelmed by the fury of Messias, who punished the rossoblù twice in that part.

Ekuban 6 – With his continuous shots in depth he tries to lengthen, and therefore to tire, the Rossoneri’s defensive line. At the beginning of the second half with a precise header he touches the net, but Maignan with a real miracle denies him personal joy.

Whites 5.5 – Various for the whole offensive front. Often folds up to his own half to help his teammates get back the field. But we see very little in the opposing area. From 62 ‘ Pandev 5.5 – He enters the field probably too late, when Milan have already closed the game and, obviously, it becomes difficult for him to score.

Andriy Shevchenko 5.5 – His hand has not yet been seen in Genoa yet. His team is too renounced, which is terribly struggling to find the way to the goal and, at the same time, suffers a lot in the non-possession phase.

– – –

AC MILAN (report cards by Gaetano Mocciaro)

Maignan 7 – Never engaged in the first half, he made two feats in the second half, first on Hernani preventing the game from reopening and then on an incredible lob from Portanova.

Kalulu 6.5 – Jolly more and more precious for Pioli. Preferred to Florenzi at the start of the match as right-back, he plays the second 45 ‘from central. Even without big treble it shows reliability.

Kjaer sv- Fear of the Dane who immediately gets hurt and is forced to go out on a stretcher. From 5 ‘ Cage 6 – He enters almost cold, after Kjaer’s immediate stop. Not demerit were it not for a warning that suggests to Pioli to remove him at half time. From 46 ‘ Florenzi 6 – Experience at the service of the team. He is the guardian of the right wing without risking.

Tomori 7 – His return is greeted with great relief after having conceded 7 goals without him in the last two games. With the injury of Kjaer he becomes the leader of the defense: he does not pass, the contrasts are his, whether they are on the ground or in the air.

Théo Hernandez 6.5 – He often breaks through on the left, helping to pack the action of the 0-3 goal.

Kessie 6 – The ball is held above all by Milan and they don’t need to bite their ankles too much. Without overdoing it, he brings home a fair test.

Tonali 6.5 – Of struggle and government as always, the percentage of successful passes is always very high and a gladiator in recovering balls. From 77 ‘Saelemaekers sv.

Brahim Diaz 7 – Intermittently in the first half, better in the second half with some high school numbers. The assist for the 0-3 goal was splendid. From 77 ‘Bakayoko sv.

Messias 8 – He starts like this, but just before the interval he scores and the evening ends in triumph, seeing him also sign the double. At the first as a starter with Milan. After the feat at the Wanda Metropolitano he repeats his head, certainly not his specialty. Then he puts it right with his left. What was the last of the fallbacks is becoming the extra weapon in Milan’s Scudetto race. The story continues.

Krunic 6.5 – Accurate in support and always generous, giving an important contribution in coverage.

Ibrahimovic 7.5 – Kjaer’s injury is a blow, removing the defensive leader from the scene. This makes him even more responsible, he takes the team by the hand and unlocks the game. Now we get a taste of punishment. From 60 ‘ Pellegri 6 – Half an hour without treble in a now closed game.

Stefano Pioli 7 – He bets for the first time on Messias holder and on the pure double attacking midfielder. He was rewarded with a brazilian brace and a few genius strokes from the Spaniard, including the assist for 0-3. The team is on the piece from the first minute, focused and does not melt after the advantage, quite the contrary. Winning was a must but doing it with authority makes the difference.